Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Integrity Funeral Service & Cremation
Wheatfield, IN
Kimberly Lynn Strehler


1980 - 2019
Kimberly Lynn Strehler Obituary
Kimberly Lynn Strehler, 39, of Michigan City, formerly of Wheatfield, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at South Bend Memorial Hospital surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 20, 1980 in Valparaiso, to Randy and Karen (Wieczorek) Strehler.

Kimberly graduated from Kankakee Valley High School, Class of 1998. She went on to college at Ivey Tech, Northwest Campus and earned her LPN. Kimberly was employed with Trail Creek Assisted Living in Michigan City and previously worked for St. Anthony's Hospital and various other assisted living facilities. She was a member of the Michigan City VFW, a workaholic, but always smiling and a pleasure to be around. Kimberly enjoyed crocheting and making afghans.

Kimberly is survived by her parents, Randy and Karen Strehler of Wheatfield; sister, Melissa Strehler of Wheatfield; nieces, Holliye and Kahlan; maternal grandfather, Rich Wieczorek; maternal grandmother, Marlene (Lou) Mack; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Heinz and Diana Strehler; and step-grandmother, Mary Wieczorek.

Friends and family may visit at Integrity Funeral Service & Cremation of Wheatfield, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Sept. 6 to Oct. 6, 2019
