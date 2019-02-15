Larry Stephen Mason, age 74 of Lake Village, Indiana passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
|
Larry was born in Sullivan, Indiana on December 9, 1944 the son of Nolin and Bessie (Yates) Mason. He attended Pleasantville public schools, Class of 1962. Larry married Shirley Wright on October 19, 1974 in Rensselaer, Indiana. He was an operating engineer for Local 150 from which he retired. Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1972.
Larry is survived by his wife Shirley Mason of Lake Village, IN; his children: Greg (Katharine) Mason of Martins, CA; Chip (Vanessa) Mason of Oswego, IL; Tami Mason of DeMotte, IN; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister: Sherry Mason of Bruceville, IN.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Jim Mason and Dave Mason.
Per Larry's wishes, the family has entrusted Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte with cremation rites.
