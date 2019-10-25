|
Laura Beamer, 63, of McHenry, Illinois, formerly of DeMotte, passed away October 24, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born January 26, 1956, in Chicago, to Frederick and Bernice Curr. Laura was a graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, and Purdue University where she obtained her Doctrine and PhD. in nursing. She was an associate professor at NIU, an active member in several professional nursing organizations, and a member of the F.C.C. Church.
Laura was very artistic, loved crafting, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by children; David (Denise), Amy (Dennis) Currier, James (Lora), Daniel (Mallisa), siblings; Frederick Curr Jr., Robert Curr, Susan Conners, as well as nine loving grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for Laura on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the DeMotte Cemetery.
Laura will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Oct. 25 to Nov. 24, 2019