Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME - DeMotte
621 South Halleck Street
DeMotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Beamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Beamer


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Beamer Obituary
Laura Beamer, 63, of McHenry, Illinois, formerly of DeMotte, passed away October 24, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born January 26, 1956, in Chicago, to Frederick and Bernice Curr. Laura was a graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, and Purdue University where she obtained her Doctrine and PhD. in nursing. She was an associate professor at NIU, an active member in several professional nursing organizations, and a member of the F.C.C. Church.
Laura was very artistic, loved crafting, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by children; David (Denise), Amy (Dennis) Currier, James (Lora), Daniel (Mallisa), siblings; Frederick Curr Jr., Robert Curr, Susan Conners, as well as nine loving grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for Laura on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the DeMotte Cemetery.
Laura will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Oct. 25 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now