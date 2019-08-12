Home

Lawrence Junior Hittle


1933 - 2019
Lawrence Junior Hittle Obituary
Lawrence Junior Hittle, 86, of Wheatfield, passed away August 10, 2019 with his loving family around him.

On Feb. 27, 1933, Larry was born to Lawrence J. and Cora Dell (Cox) Hittle, in Argos, Indiana. He graduated from Tefft High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He married the love of his life, Celia Mae Jasperson on Sept. 11, 1954, at the Tefft United Methodist Church. He worked as a tool and dye maker at Indiana General for 40+ years. Larry liked to garden "dig in the dirt," hunt, and loved to make ham and beans for everyone.

Larry is survived by his loving family: wife: Celia, daughters: Carrie Ann (John) Santner, Carla Kay (Jeff) Moolenaar, two granddaughters: Cassandra (Chris) Erickson and Camryn Santner, and siblings: Mildred (Bob) Pearl, Cora Bell Jackson, Benjamin "Benny" (Kathy) Hittle, many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Martha Cavinder, Elva Wagner, Ardith Cullen, Alice Hittle, and brothers: Dean Hittle and Ivan Hittle.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Boersma Funeral Home, 90 E Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Services for Larry will take place at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at the Wheatfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Tefft United Methodist Church.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Aug. 12 to Sept. 11, 2019
