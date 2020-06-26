Leanne M. Hilton, 55, of DeMotte, passed away June 14, 2020.



Leanne was born Dec. 19, 1964, to Fred and Arlene (Mueller) Karrle, in Merrillville.



Leanne worked for Block & Stevenson OMS as an oral surgery assistant for 20 years. She loved watching the birds, gardening, spoiling her dog, being a blessing to others, and especially just being a grandma to Brucie.



Leanne is survived by her husband, Charles "Tim" Hudson; daughter Amber Hilton; grandson Brucie; mother Arlene Karrle; and brother Fred Jr. (Debra) Karrle.



Leanne was preceded in death by her father Fred Sr.; and a previous husband, Steve Hilton.



Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life visitation on Wednesday, July 8 from 5-6 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, DeMotte. Worship service will start at 6 p.m., with pastors Tim Hester and Tim Hayward leading worship.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DeMotte Christian School.



Boersma Funeral Home of Wheatfield has been entrusted with these arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store