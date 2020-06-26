Leanne M Hilton
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leanne M. Hilton, 55, of DeMotte, passed away June 14, 2020.

Leanne was born Dec. 19, 1964, to Fred and Arlene (Mueller) Karrle, in Merrillville.

Leanne worked for Block & Stevenson OMS as an oral surgery assistant for 20 years. She loved watching the birds, gardening, spoiling her dog, being a blessing to others, and especially just being a grandma to Brucie.

Leanne is survived by her husband, Charles "Tim" Hudson; daughter Amber Hilton; grandson Brucie; mother Arlene Karrle; and brother Fred Jr. (Debra) Karrle.

Leanne was preceded in death by her father Fred Sr.; and a previous husband, Steve Hilton.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life visitation on Wednesday, July 8 from 5-6 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, DeMotte. Worship service will start at 6 p.m., with pastors Tim Hester and Tim Hayward leading worship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DeMotte Christian School.

Boersma Funeral Home of Wheatfield has been entrusted with these arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jun. 26 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Service
06:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boersma Funeral Home
90 E Grove St
Wheatfield, IN 46392
(219) 956-2220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved