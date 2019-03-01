Lillian Ann Wood, 82, of Wheatfield, passed away on February 28, 2019, at Aperion Care of DeMotte. Lillian was born July 4, 1936, in East Chicago, Indiana, to the late John and Elizabeth (Volom) Csonka. Lillian graduated from Crown Point High School. She worked for the Kankakee Valley Middle School. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, and playing the "penny slots" at the casino.
She is survived by her children, Rodney (Debbie) Wood, Kathy (Steve) Taylor, Kelly Wood, Kristy (James) Schultz; brother, John (Darlene) Csonka, as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. As per family wishes, cremation rites have been chosen. Lillian will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2019