Lloyd Emil Nordstrom, 77, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Witham Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 9, 1943, in Chicago, a son of the late Lloyd M. Norstrom and Myrna G. (Lydig) Nordstrom.
Lloyd was a 1961 graduate of Mt. Ayr High School. He later received his bachelor's degree from Purdue University and master's degree from Valparaiso University. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
On Aug. 16, 1968, in DeMotte, he married Audrey (Evers) Nordstrom. They shared 51 loving years together; she survives.
Lloyd taught for a period of time in Lowell and served on the school board of Kankakee Valley in Wheatfield. He later owned and operated Evers Farm and Greenhouse in DeMotte.
Lloyd loved his family immensely and cherished all the memorable family gatherings.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Nordstrom, Lebanon; one son, Aaron (Emma) Nordstrom, Lebanon; three grandchildren, Luke Nordstrom, Lebanon, Mark Nordstrom, Lebanon, and Leah Nordstrom, Lebanon; two sisters, Connie (Mike) Overmyer, Culver, Susie (Dean) Norwich, Culver; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by one son, Matthew Nordstrom.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. ET Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, 3001 Elm Swamp Road, Lebanon, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church in Lebanon.
In addition, funeral services will also be 11:30 a.m. CT Friday, June 19, 2020, at American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St., DeMotte, with visitation from 10-11:30 a.m.
Interment will follow Friday services at Holland Cemetery in DeMotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bridges International Ministries by Campus Crusade (Cru).
Myers Mortuary in Lebanon has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements.
Online Condolences: www.myersmortuary.com.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jun. 16 to Jul. 16, 2020.