Louise Risner
Louise Risner, 81, of DeMotte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte. Louise was born on July 28, 1938, in Campbell County, KY, the daughter of Hubert and Sarah (Phillips) Gross, both deceased.
Louise married Eveston Risner on April 6, 1957, and he survives. Louise was a housewife and homemaker. For many years she served beside her husband as he pastored the Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God. She served as the secretary-treasurer for the church, she also served as youth director, leader of the Women's Ministries, music director, teacher of God's Word and enjoyed playing the piano, guitar, and singing.
Louise is survived by her loving husband, Eveston; children, David (Sherry) Risner and Sara Risner; sister, Lena Ivey; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Aaron, two grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday September 19, at the Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God with Pastor Russell Hylton officiating. Interment will be in the Fair Oaks Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God Women's Ministries. To share a memory with the Risner family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Sept. 16 to Oct. 16, 2019