Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Margaret Cepko


1944 - 2019
Margaret Cepko Obituary
Margaret Cepko, 75 of DeMotte, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born July 4, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Chester and Eugenia (Jakubezak) Winiecki. Margaret was a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church, where she was involved in the ladies auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bunko, shopping, and most of all spending time with family.
On February 8, 1964 Margaret married Robert Cepko who survives along with their daughters, Laura (Bob) Cron and Sheri Sanders; grandchildren, Austin (Renee') and Paige Sanders and Dalton and Garett Cron; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Swallow and Betty Winiecki. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI. Arrangements by Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020
