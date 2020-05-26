Margaret Louella Bauman, 101, of DeMotte, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.
She was born Jan. 2, 1919, in Wheatfield, the daughter of Philip R. and Adelaide L. (Phillips) Blue.
Margaret graduated from Wheatfield High School, Class of 1937. She married the love of her life, Paul L. Bauman, on Jan. 6, 1940; he preceded her in death on June 2, 2013.
Margaret was a homemaker, member of DeMotte United Methodist Church, and member of DeMotte Historical Society. She enjoyed flower gardening and collecting antique dishes and cups.
Margaret is survived by her sons David (Donna) Bauman of Lowell, Steve (Alana) Bauman of DeMotte; five grandchildren: Darlene (Ian) Marcroft, Michael (Lisa) Bauman, Julie (Kevin) Mason, Tara Bauman, Adam Bauman; three great-grandchildren: Laura and Emily Bauman and Sydney Mason; two step-grandchildren: Alex and Christy Marcroft.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers: Philip, Arthur, and John Blue; and sisters Mary Devine and Alice Hankins.
Due to current health concerns, the family will be having a private graveside service at DeMotte Cemetery, with Rev. Ed van Wijk officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to DeMotte United Methodist Church or the DeMotte Historical Society.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from May 26 to Jun. 25, 2020.