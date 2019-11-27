|
Margot Jane Gouwens, 82, of DeMotte, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Aperion Care Center of DeMotte. Margot was born on June 22, 1937, in Dolton, Illinois. She is the daughter of Edward and Hazel (Roney) Rentner, both deceased.
Margot attended from Thornton High School. She married Herman Gouwens on July 16, 1955, in Chicamauga, Georgia. Margot was a homemaker and hairdresser with her own shop. She was a member of Community Bible Church since 1972. Margot deeply loved her family and enjoyed being a part of their lives.
Margot is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Herman Gouwens of DeMotte; children: Roy (Deborah) Gouwens of DeMotte; Rick (Karen) Gouwens of Columbia City, Ind.; Linda (Richard) Gunter of DeMotte; 17 grandchildren; "oodles" of great-grandchildren; and siblings: Paul (Barbara) Rentner and Janet Trykall.
Margot was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ray Gouwens; and great-granddaughter, Alexia Hodges.
Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Community Bible Church of DeMotte. A Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Rodney Tolleson officiating. Interment will be held at the Holland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Bible Church AWANA Program.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27, 2019