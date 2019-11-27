Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margot Gouwens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margot Jane Gouwens


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margot Jane Gouwens Obituary
Margot Jane Gouwens, 82, of DeMotte, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Aperion Care Center of DeMotte. Margot was born on June 22, 1937, in Dolton, Illinois. She is the daughter of Edward and Hazel (Roney) Rentner, both deceased.

Margot attended from Thornton High School. She married Herman Gouwens on July 16, 1955, in Chicamauga, Georgia. Margot was a homemaker and hairdresser with her own shop. She was a member of Community Bible Church since 1972. Margot deeply loved her family and enjoyed being a part of their lives.

Margot is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Herman Gouwens of DeMotte; children: Roy (Deborah) Gouwens of DeMotte; Rick (Karen) Gouwens of Columbia City, Ind.; Linda (Richard) Gunter of DeMotte; 17 grandchildren; "oodles" of great-grandchildren; and siblings: Paul (Barbara) Rentner and Janet Trykall.

Margot was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ray Gouwens; and great-granddaughter, Alexia Hodges.

Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Community Bible Church of DeMotte. A Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Rodney Tolleson officiating. Interment will be held at the Holland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Bible Church AWANA Program.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margot's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -