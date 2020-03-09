Home

Marilyn Irene Stellingwerf


1927 - 2020
Marilyn Irene Stellingwerf Obituary
Marilyn Irene Stellingwerf, 92, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Aperion Care Center.

She was born Nov. 22, 1927, in DeMotte, the daughter of Paul and Irene (Kraay) Sekema. Marilyn married Jack Stellingwerf on Jan. 14, 1947, in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on May 26, 1999.

Marilyn was a lifelong resident of DeMotte. She attended DeMotte High School and graduated in the Class of 1945.

Marilyn was employed as the bookkeeper for Russell Critser for 30 years. She was a member of the American Reformed Church in DeMotte, a Democratic county chairperson, and member of American Legion Aux. Post #440.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Sherry Stellingwerf, DeMotte, and Nancy (Ronald) Kellner, Fair Oaks; grandchildren, Heather (Shane) Box, Heidi (Bob) Neely, and Aaron (Kelli) Kellner; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Matthew, Erin, Shane, Hayden, Megan; and two great-great grandchildren, Emma and Lincoln.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Christopher Kellner; and brothers, Paul Sekema and Byrne Sekema.

A calling of family and friends was held on Monday, March 9 from noon - 2 p.m. at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte.

A funeral service immediately followed on Monday at 2 p.m. at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte with Pastor Troy Nannenga officiating.

Interment took place at Memory Gardens, Rensselaer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

To share a memory with the Stellingwerf family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Mar. 9 to Apr. 8, 2020
