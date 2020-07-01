Marjorie J. Stalbaum-Lagestee
1936 - 2020
Marjorie J. Stalbaum-Lagestee, 84, of Howard City, Michigan, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mrs. Lagestee was born Marjorie J. Peregrine on June 9, 1936, in Tefft, the daughter of Wade L. and Catherine H. (Cullen) Peregrine. She graduated from Tefft High School in 1954. She was a homemaker.

She married Howard "John" Stalbaum in 1967 in Wheatfield. John preceded her in death in 1980. Marjorie later married Edward Lagestee Sr. in 1982 in Wheatfield. Marjorie, Ed and some of the family moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1988. Ed preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her son Brian Stalbaum, her brothers Malcolm and Robert, and two great-grandchildren, Keyannah and Kaden Garza.

Survivors include one daughter, the Rev. Brenda Stalbaum Martin (the Rev. Gary Martin) of Des Moines, Iowa; three sons, Bruce Stalbaum of Billings, Oklahoma, John Stalbaum of Traverse City, Michigan, and Jason Stalbaum of Newaygo, Michigan; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and many Lagestee family members.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Kosanke Funeral Home, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with the Rev. Gary Martin officiating. Internment will follow at both All Saints Cemetery, San Pierre, and Holland Cemetery, DeMotte. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 31, at Kosanke Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Grove Community Church, Howard City, Michigan, or Elara Caring (Marjorie's hospice provider).

Published in Kankakee Valley Post News on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kosanke Funeral Home
105 East Indiana Avenue
Kouts, IN 46437
(219) 766-2224
