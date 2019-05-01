Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Ruth Kaluf, 86, a lifetime resident of DeMotte, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Aperion Care Center.



Marjorie was born in Roselawn, Indiana, on August 24, 1932, to Martin and Hilda (Bennema) Musch. She married John Kaluf on Sept. 21, 1951, in DeMotte. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2016. Marjorie was a homemaker and member of American Reformed Church of DeMotte. She enjoyed being a mother and homemaker.



Marjorie is survived by her children, Connie (George) Altman of DeMotte, Marty (Barb) Kaluf of Wheatfield, Rick (Jean) Kaluf of DeMotte, Gary (Lisa Streveler) Kaluf of Wheatfield, Marlene (Greg) Kraai of Merrillville; 24 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald "Bud" Musch of Crown Point, and sister, Evelyn Terborg of DeMotte.



Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: Terrence Lee Kaluf; 1 grandchild, 1 great-grandchild; brother: Garrett Musch; and sister: Alice DeYoung.



Friends may call at the American Reformed Church in DeMotte on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12 - 2 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at American Reformed Church at 2 p.m., with Pastor Troy Nanninga officiating. Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made at

