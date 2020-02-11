|
Marvin Dale Daniels, 77, DeMotte, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home.
Marvin was born Jan. 6, 1943, in Gary, the son of William and Ruth (Edmond) Daniels. Marvin was married to Doris Black and they have three children together. She preceded him in death. He later married Barbara Groet-Schultz on Dec. 5, 1998, in DeMotte.
Marvin retired from Hubers Sodgrass Ranch, where he was a diesel mechanic for over 10 years. He attended Faith Lutheran Church of DeMotte. Marvin enjoyed traveling, doing all things outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren. He spent his retired time helping his children with any project they were working on and helping anyone else who needed it.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Barbara Daniels; sons Dale M. (Bobbie) Daniels, Wayne E. (Amy) Daniels, Steven E. (Sue) Daniels; step-sons Scott Schultz and Corey Schultz; grandchildren Randall, Kenneth, Matthew, Rachel, Teri, Faith, Toni, Grace and Garrett; step-grandchildren Samantha and Taylor Surfus; great-grandchildren Collin, Ryleigh, Parker, Barrett; and siblings Melvin Daniels, Margie (Robert) Hopper and Mickey Embry.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; mother of his children; and sister Marilyn.
Friends may visit with the family from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Jackson Funeral Service, with Pastor Dale Heatherington officiating.
Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Feb. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020