Mary Frances Kampenga, 38, DeMotte, passed away April 11, 2020, at home.
She was born April 13, 1981, in Valparaiso, the daughter of Henry and Nancy (Forkner) Lain. Mary married Kevin Kampenga on April 25, 2015; he survives.
Mary graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1999. She was employed at Autumn Trace Senior Communities as a certified nurse's assistant. She was a member at First United Methodist Church in Lowell. Mary loved animals and caring for people. She was known for her infectious smile and laughter; she never met a stranger.
Mary is survived by her husband, Kevin Kampenga, DeMotte; mother Nancy Lain, Lowell; fur-babies Bailey, Bella, Milo and Max; brother Jesse (Nobuko) Lain; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her father.
Due to the current health crisis, all services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be made to the Humane Society in Munster.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Apr. 13 to May 13, 2020