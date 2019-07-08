Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice L. Nagel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maurice L. Nagel, 88, of DeMotte, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.



Maurice was born in South Bend, on July 14, 1930, the son of Leonard and Regina (Misch) Nagel, both deceased. He attended Wheatfield High School. Maurice married Eloise Ann (Thies) Goetz on April 21, 1979, in DeMotte. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2010. Maurice retired from farming. He was self-employed and farmed with his brother, Carl, most of his life. Maurice is a proud U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. He was a working man who enjoyed farming. Maurice loved his grandkids and spending time with them. They played games and made popcorn. He was devout in his faith and prayed daily for his family.



Maurice is survived by his step-children: Jaqueline (Edward) Stath of Rensselaer; Donald (Cheryl) Goetz of DeMotte; Pamela (Steve) Whited of DeMotte; Anita (James) Bowers of Painesville, OH; Sharon (Ed)



Maurice is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister.



Friends may visit with the family at St. Cecilia Catholic Church of DeMotte on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9- 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Cecilia Church of DeMotte on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Father Dennis Faker officiating. Interment will be held at Cemetery of the Resurrection with military rights. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

