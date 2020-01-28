|
|
Mildred Ellen Buzek, 92, of Indianapolis, formerly of DeMotte, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mildred was born April 25, 1927, in DeMotte, the eldest child of Paul and Anna (Woudema) Black, both deceased.
Mildred graduated from DeMotte High School, Class of 1945. Even though she suffered from polio in her younger years, Mildred had a keen intellect and received her bachelor's degree in education from Purdue University.
While at Purdue, Mildred met and married Clyde Frank Buzek on April 25, 1952 in Wheatfield. They raised their family of three children in Indianapolis.
Mildred taught school for many years and was a housewife and homemaker. She was an avid reader and loved her family dogs, especially Susan. Mildred enjoyed living in a retirement community in Florida for 40 years before returning to the Indianapolis area. She relished gardening and spending time with family. Mildred was a member of the United Methodist Church of Indianapolis.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Clyde Buzek, of Indianapolis; her children: Brian Buzek of Zionsville, Sandra Jarboe, of Indianapolis, and Bruce Buzek, of Bedford; her grandchildren Justin Jarboe and Alyssa Prince; and her great-grandchildren Braxton, Blake and Sylas.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John Black.
Friends are invited to visit with her family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Jackson Funeral Service in DeMotte. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Jackson Funeral Service, with Pastor Ed van Wick officiating. Burial will be in DeMotte Cemetery.
Memorials for may be made to the or to the .
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jan. 28 to Feb. 27, 2020