Pamela (Justice) Smith
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela (Justice) Smith, Corinth, Miss., passed from this life on May 1, 2020, at her home in Corinth.

She was born Aug. 16, 1948, in Jasper County to Maryland Sr. and Sally (Prater) Justice.

She was a retired factory worker, who loved her family and friends and she loved spending time with them especially her grandchildren. Pamela was an avid reader and loved her church and going fishing. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Cross Community Church.

Pamela is survived by her husband of 36 years, Johnny Smith, Corinth; daughters, Leica (Albert) Garcia, Sheila (Eric) McDaniels, Donna Lee (Wesley) Orman, all of Corinth; nine grandchildren, Feleica (Eric) Ferris, Elizabeth Whitaker, Rodney (Shawnee) Wilson II, Megan Brown, Preston Hutcheson, Mackenzie Hutcheson, Tori Smith, Greg Smith and Grace Orman; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Maryland (Nancy) Justice Jr., Rensselear, Ronald (Diane) Justice, Jasper, Ga., Henry (Kema) Justice, Westville; sisters, Marcella (Fred) Cooper, DeMotte, Joyce (Carl) Whaley, Brook, Patricia Spurr (Jody McKinney), Warsaw; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her sons, Alex Ray Howard and Gerald Wayne Smith; grandchildren, Alex Hutcheson and Chelsey Hutcheson; great-grandchild, Zoey Brown; father, Maryland Justice Sr.; mother, Sally Prater Justice; and her brothers, Eugene Justice, Harry Justice and Eddie Justice.

A private graveside service was held Monday, May 4. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Pallbearers were Rodney Wilson, Preston Hutcheson, Greg Smith, Aaron Dean, Matt Justice and Eric Ferris. Honorary pallbearer was Hayden Ferris. Bro. Charles Stephenson and Bro. Tom Gift officiated the service.

See: www.magnoliafuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from May 11 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved