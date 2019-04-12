Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pansy Hanford. View Sign



Pansy Hanford, 101, of Rensselaer, passed away on April 9, 2019, at the Rensselaer Care Center with her loving family by her side. Born on July 26, 1917, in DeMotte, she was the daughter of the late William and Etta (Abbring) Orsburn. Pansy was a 1934 graduate of Fair Oaks High School. She also attended the Central Normal College. She taught for 28 years, in DeMotte, Fair Oaks, and Thayer. Pansy was a member of the American Reformed Church, the Women's Group, the ISTA and NEA, she enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, fishing and spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Eugene "Gene" Hanford; siblings, Paul, Bill, and Ruth; granddaughter, Heather Hanford.She is survived by children, Gene (Sue) Hanford, Harry (Roxanna) Hanford, Sandy Rahmoeller, as well as seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.A visitation for Pansy will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, 621 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte, Indiana. A funeral service will be held on Monday April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Troy Nannenga officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Cemetery.Memorials for Pansy may be made to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

