Becky was involved in Habitat for Humanity, and was a local soccer and baseball coach, she helped start the soccer league for disabled children in DeMotte. For over two decades she worked passionately in a career she loved as a personal trainer and fitness instructor. She had a wonderful knack for motivating and inspiring others to reach their own personal health goals. She could intuitively sense when a client was having a good or bad day and this allowed her to know exactly how hard to push or bridle.

Her client list thrived because of her genuinely caring nature and her gifted training skills. This year, 2019, she recently received the "Trainer of The Year" award for 2018 at her current place of employment, Planet Fitness in Crown Point, Indiana. Over the years she collected an impressive haul of trophies and awards for her weight lifting competitions throughout the United States. What little down time she had was spent enjoying quiet and personal time with her immediate family and her rescue dog Sage.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and aunt, Yvonne Dockter. Surviving are loving children, Justin and Jenna Singel; parents, Larry Keck and Sheila Keck; sister, Michel (Brice) Keck-Bauer.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Frazier Funeral Home, 621 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Father Dennis Faker officiating. As per family wishes, cremation rites have been chosen.

Rebecca "Becky" Rae Keck-Singel, 54, of DeMotte, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born on Jan. 5, 1965, in Chamberlain, South Dakota to Larry and Sheila (DuVall) Keck. She was a 1983 graduate of Andrean High School, and completed her Bachelor of Science degree at St. Joseph College.

