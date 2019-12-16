Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Chance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Chance


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Chance Obituary
Richard A. Chance, 59, of Lake Village, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. Richard was married to Elizabeth Kruczek, who survives, along with his son; Joseph Kruczek. Richard enjoyed working on cars, and watching the Undertaker on WWE. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Richard will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6-8 p.m. in the Lake Village Firehouse. As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen, under the direction of the Frazier Funeral Home & Cremation Services of DeMotte. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -