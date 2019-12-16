|
|
Richard A. Chance, 59, of Lake Village, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. Richard was married to Elizabeth Kruczek, who survives, along with his son; Joseph Kruczek. Richard enjoyed working on cars, and watching the Undertaker on WWE. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Richard will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6-8 p.m. in the Lake Village Firehouse. As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen, under the direction of the Frazier Funeral Home & Cremation Services of DeMotte. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020