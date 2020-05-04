Richard Lee Samuels, 66, formerly of De Motte, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis.
Richard was born on June 21, 1953, in Rensselaer, to John and Charlotte (Punter) Samuels. Richard married Tammy L. Molden on July 16, 1994. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Richard was raised in DeMotte and attended school in DeMotte and in Rensselaer. He lived in New Castle for 12 years and more recently in Covington. Richard worked at odd jobs and through sheltered workshops.
Richard attended the DeMotte Methodist Church and was a member of Royal Neighbors. He was an avid fan of 60s rock and roll, especially the Beach Boys. He loved attending music concerts and could recall many details of different groups. Richard will be remembered for his smile and love of his family.
Richard is survived by his sister, Dr. Frances (Dr. Jim) Schoon, Danville Ill.; three nephews, Dr. Michael (Lyrna) Schoon, Scottsdale Ariz., Ryan (Jetta) Schoon, Evansville, and Mark (Zee) Schoon, Atlanta, Ga. Also surviving are five great-nieces and two great-nephews. Richard loved seeing and talking with his nephews and their families.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at the DeMotte Cemetery, with the Reverend Ed Van Wijk officiating.
His family would like to thank the nursing and health care staff of The Waters of Covington Care Center and the medical and nursing staff of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and Hospice for the excellent and loving care that he received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Parkinson's Foundation.
To share a memory with the Samuels family please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Richard was born on June 21, 1953, in Rensselaer, to John and Charlotte (Punter) Samuels. Richard married Tammy L. Molden on July 16, 1994. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Richard was raised in DeMotte and attended school in DeMotte and in Rensselaer. He lived in New Castle for 12 years and more recently in Covington. Richard worked at odd jobs and through sheltered workshops.
Richard attended the DeMotte Methodist Church and was a member of Royal Neighbors. He was an avid fan of 60s rock and roll, especially the Beach Boys. He loved attending music concerts and could recall many details of different groups. Richard will be remembered for his smile and love of his family.
Richard is survived by his sister, Dr. Frances (Dr. Jim) Schoon, Danville Ill.; three nephews, Dr. Michael (Lyrna) Schoon, Scottsdale Ariz., Ryan (Jetta) Schoon, Evansville, and Mark (Zee) Schoon, Atlanta, Ga. Also surviving are five great-nieces and two great-nephews. Richard loved seeing and talking with his nephews and their families.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at the DeMotte Cemetery, with the Reverend Ed Van Wijk officiating.
His family would like to thank the nursing and health care staff of The Waters of Covington Care Center and the medical and nursing staff of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and Hospice for the excellent and loving care that he received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Parkinson's Foundation.
To share a memory with the Samuels family please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from May 4 to Jun. 3, 2020.