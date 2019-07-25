|
Robert Donald Rust, 92, of Wheatfield, passed away July 13, 2019.
On Oct. 19, 1926, Robert was born to Elvin Sr. and Agnes (Heatherson) Rust. Robert married the love of his life, Karen Deerberg, on March 10, 1956, at the Wheatfield Baptist Church. Wheatfield American Legion Post #406, Millwright Local #1102
Robert was a WW II Naval Veteran. Robert was also a member of the Trapshooter's Hall of Fame. He loved flying, trapshooting, and Texas Hold 'Em!
Robert is survived by his loving family: wife, Karen; daughter, Betty Owens; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and sister, Shirley Casbon, many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim Cavinder, Ed Rust, & Elvin "Jr" Rust, and sister, Doris Thimlar.
Per Robert's wishes he has been donated to science, and Military Graveside Rites will take place at a later time at the Wheatfield Cemetery.
