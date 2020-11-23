1/1
Ronald Sipkema
1941 - 2020
Ronald Sipkema, 78, DeMotte, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

He was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Rensselaer, the son of Clarence and Henricka (Schoonveld) Sipkema. He married Loretta (Hoogeveen) on Feb. 1, 1963, in Lansing, Ill.

Ron was a graduate of DeMotte High School, Class of 1959. Ron was a lifetime farmer. He was a member and elder-deacon at the American Reformed Church, served on the County Council for 11 years, during which he served terms as president. Ron was also a founding member and Vicar on the board of Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village for 10 years.

Ron is survived by his loving family, wife of 57 years, Loretta Sipkema; daughter, Janet (Dave) Herbst; grandchildren, Austin (Carly) Sipkema, Autumn (Drew) Denisiuk; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Kaden, Hadley and Camdyn Sipkema, and Corie and Riven Denisiuk; and sister, Mary (Al) DeVries.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeff Sipkema.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at American Reformed Church of DeMotte from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will immediately follow on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Sytsma officiating.

Social distancing must be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic.

Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

To share a memory with the Sipkema family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com

Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Nov. 23 to Dec. 23, 2020.
