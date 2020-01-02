|
Rudolph Henry "Joe" Lison Jr., age 74, of DeMotte, Indiana passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. Joe was born on September 3, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of Rudolph H. Sr. and Eleanor (Welk) Lison, both deceased.
Joe graduated from Chicago Vocational School, Class of 1964. He is a veteran, who proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam Conflict. Joe married Linda A. Antonoff on October 18, 1966 in Chicago. He was a retired jeweler. Joe owned and operated Lison's Gold-N-Gifts in Freeport, Florida for 20 years. He also was a scale technician for Toledo Scale in Chicago for 16 years. Joe served as a volunteer and deputy chief for the Freeport Fire Department in Freeport, FL. He was a longtime member of the Freeport Lions Club. Aside from making jewelry, Joe enjoyed leather working, crocheting, knitting, and was quite artistic. He was very talented in making custom gold & silver and repairing jewelry.
Joe is survived by his wife: Linda Lison of DeMotte; son, Ronald V. Lison of San Francisco, California; sister-in-law: Martina McDermott; numerous nieces and nephews; and his constant companion, kitty "Sweet Pea."
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and step-sister, Betty Owens.
Per Joe's wishes, he will be cremated and taken home. Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jan. 2 to Feb. 1, 2020