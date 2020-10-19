87 year old, Ruth E. Boersma, of Wheatfield passed away Oct. 18, 2020, with her loving family around her.



Ruth was born on June 26, 1933, to Ellison and Vada (Gulbransen) Williams. She graduated from Wheatfield High School and was an active member of the Wheatfield High School Alumni Association. Ruth married the love of her life, Andrew Boersma on July 7, 1951. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.



Ruth was a housewife, mother, and a nurse's aide at Porter Memorial Hospital for many years. She was an active member of Royal Neighbors for many years. Her favorite holiday was Halloween as she loved to sit on her front porch and count all of the little ghouls and goblins that came to trick or treat. She loved playing the games: Mexican Train (dominoes) and Hand and Foot (cards). Ruth was an avid supporter of the K.V.H.S. Music Department, and the Cross-Country Team.



Ruth is survived by her loving family: husband: Andy, children: Shirley (Harry "Butch") Marshall, Andrew R. (Diana) Boersma, three grandchildren: Heather Marshall (fiancé R.J. Howard), Nicholas (Amanda) Boersma, Keith (Katie) Marshall, and three great-grandchildren: Dylan and Emmie Marshall, Maggie Lu Howard, and nieces and nephews.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents: Ellison and Vada, daughter: Connie Jean Boersma, sister: Kaye Green, and three infant brothers: Ellison, Ronald and Donald.



Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 - 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Boersma Funeral Home, 90 East Grove St., Wheatfield.



Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Wheatfield Cemetery with Pastor Dave Patterson officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church Food Pantry.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are recommended/required.

