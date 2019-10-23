Home

Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-5300
Ruth Evelyn Sipkema


1936 - 2019
Ruth Evelyn Sipkema Obituary
Ruth Evelyn Sipkema, age 83, of Fair Oaks, Indiana passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home. Ruth was born on May 13, 1936 in Hudson, South Dakota. She is the daughter of Jim and Louetta (Richeson) Coberly, both deceased.

Ruth married Daniel Sipkema Jr. on April 8, 1955 in DeMotte, Indiana. She was a homemaker and farmer's wife. Ruth was a member of American Reformed Church, worked in the kitchen at Christian Haven, a former Fair Board president and member, 4H leader, and Girl Scout leader. She loved sewing and did alterations for Thread's apparel, enjoyed Bunko club, and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dan Sipkema Jr.; children: Diane (Richard) Higgins; Daniel (Chris) Sipkema; Norma (Doug) DeVries; Norita (Bill) Dykstra; Melissa "Chub" Dunlap; Mike (Tiffany) Sipkema; Scott (Amy) Sipkema; 27 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Coberly; and sister, Millie Zea.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Jerry Coberly, George Coberly, Doris Schwanke; grandson, Brad; son-in-law, Jeff; and daughter-in-law, Dawn.

Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Jackson Funeral Chapel of DeMotte. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the American Reformed Church with Pastor Troy Nannenga officiating. Interment will follow in the Holland Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Jasper County Fair Assoc. To share a memory with the family please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Oct. 23 to Nov. 22, 2019
