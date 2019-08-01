|
Stella M. Van Houten, 88, of DeMotte, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.
Stella was born in Culver, Indiana, on February 11, 1931, to Harry and Vera (Coonfare) Linderman, both deceased. She graduated from Morocco High School, Class of 1949. She attended two years of Bible college.
Stella married William Van Houten on August 15, 1953, in Lake Village, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2009. Stella was a member of the Faith Pentecostal Church of God in Rensselaer, Indiana. She was a bus driver for special needs children in Lake County. Stella loved reading Christian romance novels.
Stella is survived by her loving children: Steven (Nora) Van Houten of Portage,Indiana; Wayne (Judy) Van Houten of Schneider, Indiana; Cynthia Taylor of Idaho; Brian (Sheila) Van Houten of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild; siblings: Delda Shellheart, Flossie Dill, Loretta Tulke, and Paul Linderman.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Mark Van Houten, grandson, Martin Van Houten, and sister, Viola Watson.
Friends may visit with the family at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Faith Pentecostal Church of God on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Warran officiating. Interment will follow at DeMotte Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Pentecostal Church of God. To share a memory with the Van Houten family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2019