Thomas D. "Tom" Boomsma, 75, DeMotte, formerly of Pella, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Crown Point.
He was born July 4, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Cornelius and Jenny (Bandstra) Boomsma. Tom married Bonnie (DeVries) Norman on March 26, 2005, in DeMotte.
Tom graduated from Illiana Christian High School, Class of 1962. He was a business owner and partner of Boomsma Eggs and Produce for 25 years. He was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte.
Tom is survived by his wife, Bonnie Boomsma, DeMotte; children, Richard (Mary) Boomsma, Pella, Iowa, Brenda (David) Van Houweling, Parker, Colo.; step-children, Steve (Jill) Norman, Crown Point, Lisa (Duane) Jansma, Wheatfield, Faith (John) Leegwater, DeMotte; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Edythe (Ken) Rober, Marlene Biesboer; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Boomsma and Jackie Vanderlinden.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Milton, Archie, and Neil Boomsma; sister-in-law, Janet Boomsma; and brother-in-law, Harold "Beez" Biesboer.
Friends and family may gather at Bethel Christian Reformed of DeMotte on Friday, June 19 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Rick VanderWal officiating.
A private interment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, Ill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illiana Christian High School.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jun. 16 to Jul. 16, 2020.