Vernon Lee "Jeff" Jefferson Sr., 74, of Wheatfield, passed away on November 2, 2019, at the University of Chicago Hospital. He was born on Sept. 6, 1945, in Gary, to the late Charles and Eva (Bellinger) Jefferson. Jeff was a truck driver for many years. He was married to Veronica "Nicki" Madden on Feb/14, 1975. Jeff attended the Odd Fellows, he also enjoyed target shooting, traveling, watching sports, especially the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago White Sox, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. He is survived by loving wife, Veronica"Nicki" Jefferson; children, Carol (Greg) Vengrin, Vernon (Nora) Jefferson Jr.; siblings, Charles Jefferson, Sherrie Lonsberry, Susan Anderson; grandchildren, Annastasia, Christian, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Kevin, Gianna, Adalia, Andrew and Jackson.
As per family wishes, cremation rites have been chosen. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Nov.10, at 3 p.m. at the Wheatfield American Legion. Jeff will be laid to rest on Monday, Nov. 11, at the DeMotte Cemetery at noon.
Vernon will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Nov. 8 to Dec. 8, 2019