Veronica Martha Mary Koselke, 93, of Donaldson and formerly of Wanatah and DeMotte, passed away April 6, 2019, after a lengthy stay at Catherine Kasper Life Center. She was born February 22, 1926, in East Chicago to the late Virgil and Elizabeth (Wesaloski) Levandoski. Before marriage Veronica worked as a secretary for a few years at Allis Chalmers and then stayed home to raise her family and help with the family businesses, Koselke Farms in DeMotte and The Big Dipper in Wanatah. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wanatah, where she served in the choir, as a lector, and in the rosary society. Veronica loved family gatherings and enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, singing, and playing cards. She had big smile and a huge heart for her friends and family.

On May 7, 1949, in LaPorte, Veronica married Clarence Koselke who preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her children, Martha (Jon) Peters, Claudia (Rev. James) Swarthout, Mary (Dave) Rogers, Cecil Koselke, Annette (Mike) Price, George (Mary) Koselke, Valerie (Bob) Dvorak, Patrick Koselke, and Christopher Koselke; son-in-law, Tim Whaling; 23 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Whaling; and siblings, Irene, Leo, Bill, Michael, Margaret, Clem, Pearl, Richard, Lucy, Robert, and Frances.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass on Friday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. directly at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 204 Ohio St., Wanatah. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wanatah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

