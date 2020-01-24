|
Violet DeKock
Violet DeKock, 87, a lifelong resident of Fair Oaks and DeMotte, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Violet was born Aug. 4, 1932, in DeMotte. She was the daughter of John and Susan (Ettema) DeYoung. She married Ralph A. DeKock on July 24, 1953, in DeMotte; he preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2012.
Violet graduated from Fair Oaks High School, Class of 1950. Violet retired as a homemaker but previously worked several years as a home health aide as well as at the cleaners. She was a member of the American Reformed Church of DeMotte. Violet enjoyed gardening, bringing meals to the field for the farmers, helping on the farm, oil painting, and mowing the yard. The family called her the "Best Cook Ever."
Violet is survived by her children Karen (Richard) Wiseman, Richard (Julie) DeKock, Diane (John) Spurgeon; six grandchildren: Lee (Michelle) Rients, Ryan (Taunia) Rients, Eric (Lauren) DeKock, Brian DeKock, Matthew (Barrett) Spurgeon, Stacy (Ross) Bradley; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings Susie Hamstra, Simon DeYoung, Gene DeYoung, Judy VanderMolen, and Rev. Roger DeYoung.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers; four sisters; and son-in-law Michael Rients.
Friends may visit with the family from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at American Reformed Church of DeMotte. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at American Reformed Church, with Rev. Roger DeYoung officiating.
Interment will follow at the Holland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the DeMotte Food Pantry or Donor's Choice.
To send flowers or share a memory with the DeKock family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jan. 24 to Feb. 23, 2020