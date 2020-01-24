Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet DeKock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet DeKock


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet DeKock Obituary
Violet DeKock

Violet DeKock, 87, a lifelong resident of Fair Oaks and DeMotte, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Violet was born Aug. 4, 1932, in DeMotte. She was the daughter of John and Susan (Ettema) DeYoung. She married Ralph A. DeKock on July 24, 1953, in DeMotte; he preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2012.

Violet graduated from Fair Oaks High School, Class of 1950. Violet retired as a homemaker but previously worked several years as a home health aide as well as at the cleaners. She was a member of the American Reformed Church of DeMotte. Violet enjoyed gardening, bringing meals to the field for the farmers, helping on the farm, oil painting, and mowing the yard. The family called her the "Best Cook Ever."

Violet is survived by her children Karen (Richard) Wiseman, Richard (Julie) DeKock, Diane (John) Spurgeon; six grandchildren: Lee (Michelle) Rients, Ryan (Taunia) Rients, Eric (Lauren) DeKock, Brian DeKock, Matthew (Barrett) Spurgeon, Stacy (Ross) Bradley; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings Susie Hamstra, Simon DeYoung, Gene DeYoung, Judy VanderMolen, and Rev. Roger DeYoung.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers; four sisters; and son-in-law Michael Rients.

Friends may visit with the family from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at American Reformed Church of DeMotte. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at American Reformed Church, with Rev. Roger DeYoung officiating.

Interment will follow at the Holland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the DeMotte Food Pantry or Donor's Choice.

To send flowers or share a memory with the DeKock family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jan. 24 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -