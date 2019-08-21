Home

Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-5300
Virginia Dorane Francis


1925 - 2019
Virginia Dorane Francis Obituary
Virginia Dorane Francis, age 94, of DeMotte passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at home.

Virginia was born February 27, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, to James and Ida Lee (Haggerty) Brower. She attended Canton, Missouri public schools. Virginia married James H. Edwards who preceded her in death on January 30, 1970. Together they had 8 children. She later married Leon W. Francis on December 31, 1976, in DeMotte, Indiana. He preceded her in death on April 17, 1999. Virginia was a homemaker and affiliated with the DeMotte United Methodist Church.

Virginia is survived by her children, James (Lillian) Edwards of Dublin, OH; Charles (Sylvia) Edwards of Rensselaer, IN; Alta (Carson) Conley of Cornwall, Quebec; William (Barbara) Edwards of Baltimore, MD; Fred (Thelma) Edwards of DeMotte, IN; Alice (Michael) Zeck of Olympia, WA; step-children: Freddi (Stephen) Dahn of Prescott, AZ; Dolores Hounshell of Valparaiso, IN; Leon Francis Jr. of Griffith, IN; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren; siblings: RosaLee Klekamp, Alvin Brower; numerous nieces and nephews.

Virginia is preceded in death by: parents, husbands, one infant son, daughter, Elizabeth Ann, and siblings: Ethel Roschel, Agnes Myers, and James Brower.

Friends may visit with the family at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Saturday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ed van Wijk officiating. Interment will follow at DeMotte Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the DeMotte United Methodist Church. To send flowers or share a memory with the Edwards-Francis family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Aug. 21 to Sept. 20, 2019
