Vivian A. Chorzempa, 89, Roselawn, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Cedar Creek Health Campus in Lowell.
She was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Hamlet, the daughter of Clarence M. and Mary I. (Sallee) Hixson, both deceased. She married the love of her life, Charles S. Chorzempa Sr. on Jan. 29, 1949, in Winamac. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2005.
Vivian graduated from Mt. Ayr High School, Class of 1948. Vivian and Charles owned and operated Chuck's Auto Parts in Roselawn for 25 years. She was also a substitute at the Roselawn Post Office for five years.
Vivian is survived by her children, Maribeth (Ed) Sharp, Monticello, Sam (Laney) Chorzempa, Roselawn; grandchildren, Rob Chorzempa, DeMotte, Renae Chorzempa, Chicago, Ill.; and great-grandsons, Mitchell Chorzempa, Ft. Mill, S.C., and Mason Chorzempa, DeMotte.
Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and two sisters.
Due to current health concerns, the services will be private.
Per Vivian's wishes, she will be buried at Roselawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Newton County Animal Shelter.
