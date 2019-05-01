Wayne Rosentrater, 74, of DeMotte, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 30, 1944, in Montreal, Canada, the son of Philip and Jean (Grant) Rosentrater.
After graduating high school, Wayne attended Carthage College where he earned his Bachelors degrees in Biology and Chemistry. He was employed as a supervisor for Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights from which he retired. Wayne enjoyed nature, planting gardens, and bird watching. He also liked watching sports of all kinds.
Wayne is survived by his children, David Rosentrater of Merrillville, Indiana; Tracey (David) Tiemens of DeMotte, and seven grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mila Hardy, and brother, Donald Rosentrater.
Per Wayne's wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from May 1 to May 31, 2019