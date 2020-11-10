1/1
Wilbur G. DeVries
1938 - 2020
Wilbur G. DeVries, age 82, of Holland, went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Holland Hospital.

Wilbur and his wife, Therese, moved to Holland, Michigan, from DeMotte in 2004. He was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church. While in DeMotte, he delivered eggs to Chicago for 25 years and then drove truck for an excavating company. He loved his church, where he was an elder and deacon. He also served as a school board member for DeMotte Christian Schools. Wilbur was a loving grandfather who enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's events.

Wilbur was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin DeVries and sister, Marilyn DeVries.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Therese; children, John (Karen) DeVries of Jenison, David (Susan) DeVries of Holland, Jane (David) Zylstra of Caledonia; grandchildren, Joshua Zylstra, Erica (Kyle) Bokma, Micah Zylstra, Malachi Zylstra, Elijah Zylstra, Matthew (Amber) DeVries, Jacob (Abbey) DeVries, Kyle DeVries, Jesse DeVries, Josiah DeVries, Aaron DeVries, Nathan (Laura) DeVries, Ryan DeVries; great grandson, Rowan Bokma; siblings, Alida (Henry) Van Werken, Herman (Joanne) DeVries, Garret (Shirley) DeVries, Helene (Fred) Sales; in-laws, Ruth (Jim) DeHaan, Nancy (Ken) Sarich; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 918 Central Avenue, Holland; masks and distancing are required. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Private funeral services are planned and will be recorded. Memorial contributions may be made to DeMotte Christian Schools. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and the service recording may be accessed online under the multimedia tab of Wilbur's obituary at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
Service
Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
Burial
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
