Abby Nicole Barnett
1996 - 2020
Abby Nicole Barnett, 24, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Louisville. She was born March 25, 1996, in Elizabethtown, a 2014 graduate of Nelson County High School, attended Paul Mitchell Beauty School, and Jefferson Community and Technical College, and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fairfield.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ham and Dorothy Barnett; and maternal grandmother, Barbara Donahue.
She is survived by her parents, Billy and Denise Barnett; a brother, Grant Barnett; two sisters, Danielle (Derek Cook) Barnett, and Emily Barnett, all of Bardstown; maternal grandfather, Jim Donahue, of New Haven; two nephews, J.T. Barnett and Brayden Hawkins; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Her funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Michael Catholic Church, with cremation to follow.
Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Sunday afternoon.
Memorial contributions may go to The Women's Healing Place in Louisville.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
