Abby Nicole Barnett, 24, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Louisville. She was born March 25, 1996, in Elizabethtown, a 2014 graduate of Nelson County High School, attended Paul Mitchell Beauty School, and Jefferson Community and Technical College, and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fairfield.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ham and Dorothy Barnett; and maternal grandmother, Barbara Donahue.
She is survived by her parents, Billy and Denise Barnett; a brother, Grant Barnett; two sisters, Danielle (Derek Cook) Barnett, and Emily Barnett, all of Bardstown; maternal grandfather, Jim Donahue, of New Haven; two nephews, J.T. Barnett and Brayden Hawkins; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Her funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Michael Catholic Church, with cremation to follow.
Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Sunday afternoon.
Memorial contributions may go to The Women's Healing Place in Louisville. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.