Adam Loader, 38, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 19, 1981, in Lexington. He was an employee for The Old Talbott Tavern, an Eagle Scout, a 2000 graduate of Bardstown High School, a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
He is survived by his parents, Rick and Trina Loader, of Bardstown; a sister, Bethany (Justin) Baker, of Shreveport, La.; three nephews, Isaac, Kyle and Levi Baker; maternal grandmother, Patricia Brumley, of Louisville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), with a private inurnment in Cave Hill Cemetery of Louisville. The Rev. Jim Summers, the Rev. Jackie Summers, and the Rev. Meredith Sprigler will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the church.
Memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Bardstown.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 20, 2019