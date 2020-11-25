Aileen Shouse Dadisman Holt, 92, of Chaplin, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Cook Family Care Home.
She was born March 5, 1928, in Nelson County, was a homemaker and farmer, and one of the oldest members of Chaplin Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzy Samuel and Stella H. Shouse; husbands, Qullian Dadisman and William Holt; brothers, Bernice Shouse and James Shouse; and sisters, Sarah Martha Hahn and Marjorie Douglas.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Kenny) Roger, of Bardstown; a son, Ronnie (Pattie) Dadisman, of Campbellsville; a stepdaughter, Vicki (Bob) Robinson; a stepson, Gary (Marsha) Holt; 10 grandchildren, Julie (Ronnie) Jackson, Mark Greenwell, David (Jessica) Greenwell, Jill (Jerrod) Benningfield, Ryan (Carrie) Dadisman, Brandy (Jonathan) Hobbs, Nikki (Anthony) Pruitt, True Dadisman, Aniah Dadisman, and Pierce Dadisman; 11 stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous stepgreat-grandchildren.
Her service will be held privately with burial in Highview Cemetery. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.