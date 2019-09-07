Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Kent Akers Sr.. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alan Kent Akers Sr., 70, of Bardstown, local attorney and beloved husband and father passed into eternal life Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Flaget Memorial Hospital, Bardstown, KY. Kent was born to Astor Kermit Akers and Martha Darnell Gray Akers of Bloomfield, KY on Jan. 17, 1949. An alumnus of Bloomfield High School and the University of Kentucky, he received his law degree from the University of Louisville in 1974. He loved and was proud to practice law in Bardstown and his native Nelson County for over 45 years. He served in the Kentucky Army National Guard for over 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Kent was an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for both hunting, fishing and his farm whenever he had spare time. Being outdoors in any capacity always put a smile on his face. Each September you would find him hunting dove with beloved friends and family.

Kent is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Bowman Akers, of Bardstown; and their two sons, Alan, and his wife Meaghan, of Chicago, and Brandon, of St. Louis. He leaves a lasting legacy in his quick and infectious smile, a deep belly laugh and a heart full of love that was open to all- friends and family alike. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m. and 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the or the Humane Society of Nelson County.

