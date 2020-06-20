Alice Catherine Young
1939 - 2020
A Springfield resident, Mrs. Alice Catherine Young, 81, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. Alice was born on May 26, 1939, in Bardstown to the late Willie Wayne "Bill" and Mariah O'Bryan Auberry. She was a homemaker, loved being with her family and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Craig Settles; a brother, Billy Auberry and a sister, Francis Auberry.
Alice is survived by her husband, Henry Young; two daughters, Donna Lee (Fred) Armstrong of Clarksville, IN., and Connie Settles of Springfield; a son, Mark (Angie) Young of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe Frank (Susan) Auberry and Eddie Auberry both of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Alison (Bob) Morris, Tiffany Bartley, Travis Bartley, Kayla (Chuck) Russell, Chandler (Sidney) Young and Rachel Young along with six great grandchildren.
The funeral for Mrs. Alice C. Young will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, who is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
