Alice Jean Johnson, 78, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at UK Healthcare. She was born Jan. 5, 1941, in Louisville, worked as a nurse, and was a member of Eastern Star Queen of Nelson, Women's Auxiliary Post 167, and many other organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. T.E Johnson; a daughter, Chico Feleecia Fulmore Johnson; a grandson, Jonathon Edward Johnson; her parents, Russell Waymer Denny and Agnes Elizabeth Watson Primus; a brother, Theodrick Seals; sisters, Linda Shahee and Marquerite Wade; and an uncle, John W. Adam.
She is survived by her four children, Belzora (Joseph) Scott, of Louisville, Waymer Keith (Elaine) Johnson, Shauntia Primus and Enriquez Primus, all of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Mary Bea Wilson.
The funeral will be at noon Monday, April 1, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. The Rev. Joseph Marshall will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Monday April 1, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 30, 2019