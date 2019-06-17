Alice Teresa Wood, SCN, 102, died June 14, 2019, at Nazareth, Ky. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 83 years.
Sister Alice Teresa is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.
In her later years of ministry, she created a variety of handmade crafts, including crocheted hats and baby blankets. She donated the money raised from her creations to the Office of Mission Advancement.
A wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17.
A funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 18, 2019