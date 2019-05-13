Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aline (Thompson) Pierson. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Aline Thompson Pierson, 81, of Willisburg, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Oct. 26, 1937, to the late Taylor and Pearlie Mae Lewis Thompson.

She was a member of the Anchor Of Hope Church and former co-owner of Pierson Transmissions, Starters & Alternator Company of Louisville where she served as the bookkeeper and secretary.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Miller Ray Pierson, on June 11, 2012; two sisters, Ola Chesser, on July 14, 2007, and Anna Lou Buchanan, on April 22, 2001; and five brothers, James W. Thompson, on March 18, 1959, Jody Ray Thompson, on May 15, 1960, Herman Thompson, on Oct. 10, 1994, Ernest Thompson, on Feb. 3, 2004, and Raymond Thompson, on April 7, 2004.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Cheatham and her husband, Ricky, and Vicki Boblitt and her husband, Doug, of Willisburg; six grandchildren, William Ray Cheatham, Derrick Brian Cheatham, Lacinda Gail Cheatham, LaShain Lynn Graves, Douglas Brandon Boblitt and Cody Ray Hubert Boblitt; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Essie Buchanan, of Willisburg.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Anchor Of Hope Church with the Rev. Cathy Cheatham, officiating. She will be assisted by the Rev. Ricky Cheatham and the Rev. Doug Boblitt. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Monday at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be her six grandchildren.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

