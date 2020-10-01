Allen Ray Magruder, 85, of Cox's Creek, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born on Dec. 26, 1934, in Deatsville, served in the National Guard, formerly worked at A & P Food Company, retired from Owens-Illinois, and was a lifelong member of New Salem Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Beatrice Magruder; a brother, William H. "Bill" Magruder; and a brother-in-law, Paul Stinnett.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Glenda Magruder, of Cox's Creek; a sister, Mary Frances Stinnett, of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Virginia Magruder, of Louisville; four nephews, Larry Magruder, David Magruder, Don Stinnett and Mark Stinnett; friends, Larry and Brenda Bowman; and numerous friends and church family.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.