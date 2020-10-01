1/1
Allen Ray Magruder
1934 - 2020
Allen Ray Magruder, 85, of Cox's Creek, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born on Dec. 26, 1934, in Deatsville, served in the National Guard, formerly worked at A & P Food Company, retired from Owens-Illinois, and was a lifelong member of New Salem Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Beatrice Magruder; a brother, William H. "Bill" Magruder; and a brother-in-law, Paul Stinnett.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Glenda Magruder, of Cox's Creek; a sister, Mary Frances Stinnett, of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Virginia Magruder, of Louisville; four nephews, Larry Magruder, David Magruder, Don Stinnett and Mark Stinnett; friends, Larry and Brenda Bowman; and numerous friends and church family.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
