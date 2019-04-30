Almeda Mitchell, 89, of Chaplin, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Nancy Jane Goodlett Trent. She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Gill, of New Haven, and Shelia Yates, of Bloomfield; and her son, Doug Mitchell, of Chaplin.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the funeral home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 1, 2019