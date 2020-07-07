Alyssa Hailey Williams, 13, of Rineyville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 17, 2006, in Bardstown. Alyssa was home schooled, loved music, videos and animals.
She was preceded in death by two infant siblings.
Alyssa is survived by her parents, James and Valerie Shain Williams, of Rineyville; a brother, Jermaine Williams, of Springfield; maternal grandparents, Ricky and Rita Shain, of Frankfort; paternal grandparents, Annemarie Williams, of Bardstown, and Roy Williams, of New Castle; special friends, Emma Tinnell and Olivia Tinnell; several aunts and an uncle; and a special cousin, Jesslyn Shain.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Dr. James Carroll and Chaplain James Santos officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the funeral home. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.